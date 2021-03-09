PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is important to make the voting in Pakistan transparent by making use of Electronic Voting machines (EVM), local media reported.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier said that money has been used to buy loyalty of lawmakers in Senate elections. "We can't have the kind of elections which have happened in the past," the prime minister said. "We need to use EVM technology for transparent elections and I want regular updates on it," he told the cabinet.

He stated that elections in Pakistan should be similar to the US and cited the example of former US president Donald Trump who could not find any evidence of rigging "despite all his efforts".

Imran also shared a UN report which revealed that millions of dollars are transferred from poor to rich nations so that the latter can evade taxes. “When this money transfer takes place, organisations investigating these illicit financial flows are influenced to protect corrupt leaders.”

The prime minister said that a nation can fight any disaster but corruption is what really destroys it. “A country can’t serve justice when it has lost all its morals and that happens because of corruption.”

He stated, "We saw this in the [Senate] election. Money was openly exchanged and everyone knows the drama we witnessed."

"A person buys people through money [yet] his intelligence and political vision [are praised]," he remarked.