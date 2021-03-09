ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

  • Imran says elections in Pakistan should be similar to the US
  • A nation can fight any disaster but corruption is what really destroys it: PM
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is important to make the voting in Pakistan transparent by making use of Electronic Voting machines (EVM), local media reported.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier said that money has been used to buy loyalty of lawmakers in Senate elections. "We can't have the kind of elections which have happened in the past," the prime minister said. "We need to use EVM technology for transparent elections and I want regular updates on it," he told the cabinet.

He stated that elections in Pakistan should be similar to the US and cited the example of former US president Donald Trump who could not find any evidence of rigging "despite all his efforts".

Imran also shared a UN report which revealed that millions of dollars are transferred from poor to rich nations so that the latter can evade taxes. “When this money transfer takes place, organisations investigating these illicit financial flows are influenced to protect corrupt leaders.”

The prime minister said that a nation can fight any disaster but corruption is what really destroys it. “A country can’t serve justice when it has lost all its morals and that happens because of corruption.”

He stated, "We saw this in the [Senate] election. Money was openly exchanged and everyone knows the drama we witnessed."

"A person buys people through money [yet] his intelligence and political vision [are praised]," he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan corruption Transparent elections voting process rigging federal cabinet meeting Electronic Voting machines UN report shared free and fair polls loyalties bought

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters