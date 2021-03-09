Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory in Senate election challenged in IHC

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday challenged the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in Senate elections in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per details, the PTI lawmaker filed a petition in the IHC through his counsel Adnan Iqbal Advocate. The petition read that Gilani is a convicted person, hence ineligible for the Upper House.

It pleaded to nullify the victory notification of Gillani as he committed rigging in Senate polls.

The petitioner sought the high court for the annulment of the Senate polls held on March 3.

Yousaf Raza Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been made parties in the case.

Moreover, a petition had also been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking the disqualification of senior PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani.

On March 3, the former premier had won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

According to the polling count, PPP’s runner had bagged 169 NA votes against Hafeez’s 164, whereas, a total of seven votes was rendered rejected in the assembly.