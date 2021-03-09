ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.6%)
ASC 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.7%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.7%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.05%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.37%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.48%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.91%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.74%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -5.63 (-3.94%)
UNITY 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -77.34 (-1.6%)
BR30 24,352 Decreased By ▼ -621.61 (-2.49%)
KSE100 44,315 Decreased By ▼ -735.99 (-1.63%)
KSE30 18,630 Decreased By ▼ -240.78 (-1.28%)
Indian shares gain as financials boost counters energy weakness

  • The Nifty energy index fell 0.34% after advancing 1.14% in the previous session.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday as high-flying financial stocks advanced, although gains were capped by weakness in the energy sector after a report that oil companies have been told by the government to not revise fuel prices for now.

Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs in India of late, mirroring global markets. The central government has informally conveyed to India's three major oil-marketing companies to not revise fuel prices ahead of polling in some states, the Business Standard newspaper reported.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.02% to 15,109.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 1.03% to 50,960 by 0357 GMT.

The Nifty Bank Index, which rose 13.87% last month, gained 1.49%. HDFC Bank Ltd rose 2.4% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty energy index fell 0.34% after advancing 1.14% in the previous session.

Broader Asian markets fell on fears of rising bond yields, stretched company valuations and inflation fears, after a mixed session overnight on Wall Street.

