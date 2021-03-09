ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Positivity rate of Covid-19 moves to 5.55pc in Punjab

RECORDER REPORT LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has moved up to 5.55%, as out of 14,677...
09 Mar 2021

RECORDER REPORT

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has moved up to 5.55%, as out of 14,677 Covid-19 tests, 815 fresh virus cases and 13 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 177,823 and death toll to 5565.

With the recovery of 689 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 165,678.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 91493 cases and 2235 deaths, Rawalpindi 14889 cases and 898 deaths, Faisalabad 10417 cases and 529 deaths, Multan 9585 cases and 386 deaths, D G Khan 2332 cases and 62 deaths, Gujranwala 4796 cases and 133 deaths, Gujrat 4891 cases and 86 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2580 cases and 134 deaths, Sialkot 3780 cases and 159 deaths and Sargodha reported 3345 cases and 147 deaths.

Three MPAs, two of PML-N, Malik Nadeem Kamran and Samilullah and one of PTI, Mian Shafi Muhammad have contracted coronavirus. Mian Shafi is among the panel of chairmen in the present session of the house. He has quarantined himself after tested positive for the coronavirus. Malik Nadeem Kamran and Samiullah of the PML-N had also quarantined in their homes after tested positive for the Covid-19.

