KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 355,788 tonnes of cargo comprising 273,385 tonnes of import cargo and 82,403 tonnes of export cargo including 7,125 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 273,385 tonnes comprised of 104,589 tonnes of containerised cargo; 42,456 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3,704 tonnes of canola; 23,106 tonnes of wheat and 99,530 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 82,403 tonnes comprised of 48,272 tonnes of containerised cargo; 170 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 111 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo, 16,300 Clinkers and 17,550 tonnes of Cement.

As many as 7,125 containers comprising of 4,385 containers import and 2,740 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The break-up of imported containers shows 841 of 20’s and 1,545 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 227 of 40’s empty containers. Whereas that of exported containers shows 587 of 20’s and 249 of 40’s loaded containers while 207 of 20’s and 716 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. There were 14 vessels viz. Baltic Bridge, Ginga Saker, Tabernacle Prince, Greenwich Bridge, Unison,Lime Galaxy, Ever Dainty, CMA CGM Racine, M.T Shalmar Hua Rong 26, Canouver, Lucy Ocean, DM Dargonand AL Shaffiah carrying containers, tanker, Cement, Clinkers, and general cargo, are currently at the berths.

There were 14 ships namely Maridian ACE, Northern Dexterity, Sky Heights, OEL Kedarnath, Chem Bulldog Transtime, Mayssan, MT Lahore, Estela Claire, AAL Shanghai, Time Galaxy, SC Hongkong, Ginga Saker, and Ever Ursula sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There are 04 ships namely Unison, Tabernacle Prince, Ever Dainty,and MT Shalmar expected to sail on 08-03-2021.

Port Qasim

A cargo volume of 144,794 tonnes comprising 103,659 tonnes of importscargo and 41,135 tonnes of export cargo inclisive of containerized cargo carried 2,972 containers (807 TEUsimports and 2,165 TEUs export).

Import cargo comprised of 15,333 tonnes of containerized cargo, 32,768 tonnes of coal, 20,278 tonnes of mogas, 15,940 tonnes of soya bean,

13,086 tonnes of LNG, and 6,254 tonnes of chemicals handeled. While export cargo of 41,135 tonnes comprised of 41,135 tonnes of containerized cargo. A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasimand waiting for berths oit of themfour ships Xin Hai Tong-8, OceanSky, Burgan, and MSC Rania and other ship Lisa carrying coal,general cargo, gas oil, and containers are expected to take berths of MW-4, MW-2, FOTCO, and QICT respectively on Monday 8th March 2021. While two more container vessels Le Havre and Maersk Denver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 9TH March 2021.

