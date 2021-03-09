Markets
LME official prices
09 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2215.00 2185.00 9021.50 2023.00 16349.00 26539.00 2746.50 2187.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2215.00 2185.00 9021.50 2023.00 16349.00 26539.00 2746.50 2187.50
3-months Buyer 2229.00 2176.00 8996.50 2037.00 16379.00 24255.00 2767.00 2200.00
3-months Seller 2229.00 2176.00 8996.50 2037.00 16379.00 24255.00 2767.00 2200.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22690.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22690.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
