LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Friday official prices....
Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2215.00    2185.00   9021.50   2023.00   16349.00   26539.00   2746.50   2187.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2215.00    2185.00   9021.50   2023.00   16349.00   26539.00   2746.50   2187.50
3-months Buyer    2229.00    2176.00   8996.50   2037.00   16379.00   24255.00   2767.00   2200.00
3-months Seller   2229.00    2176.00   8996.50   2037.00   16379.00   24255.00   2767.00   2200.00
15-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -     22690.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -     22690.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LME official prices

