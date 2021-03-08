PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to bring election reforms to end corruption and horse trading practices.

Talking to Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, PM Imran said that the government is taking measures to ensure transparency in the next Senate elections.

“We are taking measures to ensure that next Senate elections would be held through the open ballot,” said Imran Khan.

He maintained that the government will introduce legislation to stop use of money in the next Senate elections.

Sadiq Sanjrani is a strong candidate for the top Senate slot, he said and hoped that he would win the election.

Furthermore, PM Imran lashed out at PDM's joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman, former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, adding that the PPP leader had "destroyed [the concept of] morality [in politics] and the entire nation is watching his actions".

"The Opposition used money to win the Islamabad seat," he said, referring to Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's surprise loss to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Gillani had secured 169 votes while Shaikh received 164 votes. Out of the total number of 341 votes, 6 were rejected and 1 was not polled.