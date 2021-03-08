ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher on US jobs data

  • Banks were also higher, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallying 4.67 percent to 591.4 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rising 3.03 percent to 3,947 yen.
AFP 08 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday supported by rallies on Wall Street following strong US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.03 percent or 298.67 points at 29,162.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.97 percent or 18.32 points to 1,914.50.

Closely watched US government data on Friday showed the world's top economy added a better-than-expected 379,000 jobs in February -- helping push major Wall Street indices to a decisively positive finish.

Similarly in Tokyo, "US jobs data is encouraging investors to buy" shares, Mizuho Securities said.

Expectations that a massive US stimulus package worth $1.9 trillion will pass Congress this week is also prompting active buying in Tokyo, it added.

Among major shares, some exporters were higher, with Toyota trading up 1.07 percent at 8,054 yen and Honda rallying 2.64 percent to 3,183 yen.

Olympus rose 2.65 percent to 2,386 yen and Canon was up 3.94 percent at 2,336.5 yen.

Banks were also higher, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallying 4.67 percent to 591.4 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rising 3.03 percent to 3,947 yen.

The dollar fetched 108.34 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.36 yen in New York late Friday.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.9 percent at 31,496.30.

US jobs data Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index Dollar Asian trade stimulus Mizuho Securities. WallStreet Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Tokyo stocks open higher on US jobs data

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters