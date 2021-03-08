ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.18%)
Secretary Blinken reveals roadmap for Afghan peace negotiations

  • In a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken made four key suggestions for the Afghan Peace Process - which has remained in limbo over the past months.
  • Blinken articulated that the United States has not ruled out any option regarding Afghanistan, adding that "We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1, as we consider other options".
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Mar 2021

In a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken made four key suggestions for the Afghan Peace Process - which has remained in limbo over the past months.

The recommendations presented by the Biden Administration's Secretary of State included the following:

  • Firstly, the United Nations should convene a meeting of foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the United States, in an effort to "discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan".
  • Secondly, the United States' Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconstruction, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad was prompted to share written proposals “aimed at accelerating discussions on a negotiated settlement and ceasefire" with President Ghani and key Taliban leaders. Blinken wrote that these proposals were intended to "reflect some of the ideas included in the roadmap for the peace process".
  • Thirdly, Blinken stated that Turkey will be asked to host a senior-level meeting between the two warring sides in the coming weeks, to finalise a peace agreement - urging President Ghani and his "authoritative designees" to attend the meeting.
  • Finally, Secretary Blinken articulated that a revised proposal was prepared for a 90-day reduction in violence, in an effort to "prevent a spring offensive by the Taliban [...] to coincide with diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement between the two parties".

In his letter, as reported by TOLO News, Blinken articulated that the United States has not ruled out any option regarding Afghanistan, adding that "We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1, as we consider other options".

