ANL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.06%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
DGKC 133.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 37.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.88%)
PRL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
TRG 150.80 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.22%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.48%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 8.63 (0.17%)
BR30 25,907 Increased By ▲ 152.89 (0.59%)
KSE100 45,927 Increased By ▲ 89.76 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,257 Increased By ▲ 83.63 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may hover below 3,801 ringgit

  • The correction may take the shape of a big flat, which consists of three waves.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil faces a resistance of 3,801 ringgit per tonne, it may hover below this level or retrace towards a range of 3,624-3,673 ringgit.

The rally from the Jan. 20 low of 3,160 ringgit could be broken down into five waves. This structure indicates that the correction from the March 1 high of 3,819 ringgit may take a longer time to complete.

The correction could have adopted a flat pattern, which consists of three waves that are roughly equal.

The wave c may have just started, unfolding towards the target zone.

A break above 3,801 ringgit could lead to a gain to 3,888 ringgit. On the daily chart, the correction from the Jan. 6 high of 3,888 ringgit will not be considered complete as long as the contract remains below this level.

The correction may take the shape of a big flat, which consists of three waves.

The second wave, the wave b is expected to end around 3,856 ringgit, to be reversed by a downward wave c.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm Oil Brent oil Oil soyabean cooking oil

Palm oil may hover below 3,801 ringgit

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters