ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.41%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
DGKC 134.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.13%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.72%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
HASCOL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PAEL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
POWER 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 91.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.11%)
PRL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.3%)
TRG 151.11 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (3.43%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
BR100 4,983 Increased By ▲ 17.44 (0.35%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 190.39 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,994 Increased By ▲ 156.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,288 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Houthis say they fire missiles at Saudi oil, military facilities

Reuters Updated 08 Mar 2021

SANAA: Yemen's Houthi forces on Sunday fired drones and missiles at a Saudi Aramco oil company facility at Ras Tanura and military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said.

There was no immediate confirmation from oil firm Aramco or from Saudi authorities. Ras Tanura is the site of an oil refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil loading facility.

Saudi state media earlier on Sunday said the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis had intercepted 12 armed drones without specifying a location in the kingdom as well as two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.

Two residents in Dhahran told Reuters they had heard an explosion. The US mission in Saudi Arabia issued an advisory, citing reports of possible missile attacks and explosions on Sunday evening in the tri-city area of Dhahran, Dammam and Khobar in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The kingdom's Eastern Province is home to most of Saudi Aramco's oil production and export facilities.

oil production Yemen's Houthi forces Saudi state kingdom's Eastern Province Aramco's

Houthis say they fire missiles at Saudi oil, military facilities

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.