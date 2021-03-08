Houthis say they fire missiles at Saudi oil, military facilities

SANAA: Yemen's Houthi forces on Sunday fired drones and missiles at a Saudi Aramco oil company facility at Ras Tanura and military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said.

There was no immediate confirmation from oil firm Aramco or from Saudi authorities. Ras Tanura is the site of an oil refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil loading facility.

Saudi state media earlier on Sunday said the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis had intercepted 12 armed drones without specifying a location in the kingdom as well as two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.

Two residents in Dhahran told Reuters they had heard an explosion. The US mission in Saudi Arabia issued an advisory, citing reports of possible missile attacks and explosions on Sunday evening in the tri-city area of Dhahran, Dammam and Khobar in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The kingdom's Eastern Province is home to most of Saudi Aramco's oil production and export facilities.