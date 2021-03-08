ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
Shab-e-Mairaj to be observed on Thursday

APP Updated 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi (SAW) would be observed across the country on Thursday night (March 11) with religious fervour, great respect and devotion.

The word Meraj of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is derived from Arabic word Urooj, which means ‘height,’ or ‘ascension.’ It is celebrated on Rajab 27th in the Islamic calendar. During Meraj, the command for five daily prayers (Salat) was also given to the Holy Prophet (SAW).

In most of the mosques, large gatherings would be avoided this year also aiming to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Muslims every year on (Rajab-ul-Marajab 26), the night of 27th

of Rajab (Islamic calendar) observe Shab-e-Miraj in which the Holy Prophet (SAW) went on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named ‘al-Buraq.’

Shab-e-Meraj, (night of forgiveness) is a glorious night,

marking the Isra and Meraj of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (also known as the Temple Mount) and was then taken to heaven.

The women devotees offer prayers in special gatherings inside their homes during entire night, whereas males used to offer prayers in specially mosques for seeking the blessings of Allah Mighty, the most Merciful, the most Beneficent.

During special gatherings, various Islamic scholars highlight the importance of the day and its blessings. Different Islamic and socio-cultural organizations also arranged special prayers and Mahafil in mosques and other places to seek blessings of the Almighty by strictly observing Covid SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

