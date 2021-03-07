Pakistan
NA Speaker calls for promoting culture of patience, tolerance in politics
- The Speaker said the members of parliament are elected representatives and everybody must respect them.
07 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has emphasized the need for promoting the culture of patience and tolerance in politics.
In a statement on Sunday, he regretted the unpleasant incident that took place on Saturday with the parliamentarians outside the parliament lodges.
He assured to hold inquiry into the incident. He however said that the political leadership will have to play its role to curb such incidents.
The Speaker said the members of parliament are elected representatives and everybody must respect them.
COVID-19: Vaccination of people over 60 years to commence from March 10: Umar
NA Speaker calls for promoting culture of patience, tolerance in politics
Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Peshawar as COVID cases continue to surge
UK's newly posted envoy to India raises Kashmir issue
No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram
COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours
Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview
One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri
Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations
PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition
PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister
Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle
Read more stories
Comments