NA Speaker calls for promoting culture of patience, tolerance in politics

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has emphasized the need for promoting the culture of patience and tolerance in politics.

In a statement on Sunday, he regretted the unpleasant incident that took place on Saturday with the parliamentarians outside the parliament lodges.

He assured to hold inquiry into the incident. He however said that the political leadership will have to play its role to curb such incidents.

The Speaker said the members of parliament are elected representatives and everybody must respect them.