Removal of name from ECL: Khuhro files constitutional petition

KARACHI: Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Nisar Khuhro, on Saturday filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Khuhro made the interior ministry, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others respondents in the petition.

He submitted that he had been victimized politically as notification for placing his name in the ECL was issued on April 29, 2020.

Khuhro said that his spouse was residing in USA, and she was living there alone since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He said that his wife was suffering from various ailments.

He pleaded that his children were also young and they needed him.

Khuhro pleaded to the court to issue directives to the authorities concerned to remove his name from the ECL by declaring the notification null and void.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021