Shujaat, Parvez Elahi greet PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi have congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on getting the vote of confidence from National Assembly.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that the coalition parties have expressed full confidence in the Prime Minister. Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi said that getting a vote of confidence was a bold decision of Imran Khan. Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi said that we have full confidence in the Prime Minister.

