ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL will come back stronger than ever: Afridi

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to the postponement of the HBL-PSL-VI amid Covid-19 pandemic, former skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said the event will come back stronger than ever.

Taking to twitter, Afridi said the PSL is all about nurturing new talent; the tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world. Despite a challenging situation, PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players, he added.

Afridi urged the people to take care and follow all SOPs for health of their loved ones adding that coronavirus is still around.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus SOPs Shahid Afridi pandemic COVID19 HBL PSL VI

PSL will come back stronger than ever: Afridi

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.