PSL will come back stronger than ever: Afridi

LAHORE: Reacting to the postponement of the HBL-PSL-VI amid Covid-19 pandemic, former skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said the event will come back stronger than ever.

Taking to twitter, Afridi said the PSL is all about nurturing new talent; the tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world. Despite a challenging situation, PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players, he added.

Afridi urged the people to take care and follow all SOPs for health of their loved ones adding that coronavirus is still around.

