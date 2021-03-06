Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
06 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 5, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
363,739,414 188,626,605 18,943,889,574 8,255,611,490
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,351,623,924 (1,700,120,502) (348,496,579)
Local Individuals 17,050,426,360 (16,816,420,814) 234,005,547
Local Corporates 5,941,357,506 (5,826,866,474) 114,491,032
