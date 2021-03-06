KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 363,739,414 188,626,605 18,943,889,574 8,255,611,490 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,351,623,924 (1,700,120,502) (348,496,579) Local Individuals 17,050,426,360 (16,816,420,814) 234,005,547 Local Corporates 5,941,357,506 (5,826,866,474) 114,491,032 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021