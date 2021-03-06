Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (March 5, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 05.03.2021 VALUE 05.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0563% PA 0.6938% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0390% PA 0.7110% PA For 12 months 0.0320% PA 0.9070% PA For 2 Years 0.0320% PA 1.4086% PA For 3 Years 0.0320% PA 1.6570% PA For 4 years 0.0320% PA 1.9070% PA For 5 years 0.0320% PA 2.0320% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 05.03.2021 VALUE 05.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1575% PA 0.5925% PA For 12 Months -0.0970% PA 0.7780% PA For 2 Years -0.0970% PA 1.2780% PA For 3 Years -0.0970% PA 1.5280% PA For 4 years -0.0970% PA 1.7780% PA For 5 years -0.0970% PA 1.9030% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 05.03.2021 VALUE 05.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3010% PA 1.0510% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2723% PA 1.0223% PA For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 05.03.2021 VALUE 05.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2022% PA 0.5478% PA For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA ========================================================

