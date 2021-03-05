Business & Finance
Norwegian Air says Boeing dispute to be decided in US court
DUBLIN: Norwegian Air is not asking Ireland's High Court to interfere with legal proceedings between itself and Boeing in the United States over the cancellation of 97 plane orders, a lawyer for the airline said on Friday.
Norwegian Air asked Ireland's High Court to issue repudiation orders for three sales contracts with Boeing, but lawyer Declan Murphy said this was not intended to take precedence over ongoing US legal action on the contracts.
"We are not asking this court to exercise an exorbitant jurisdiction to interfere with those proceedings," Declan Murphy told the court.
