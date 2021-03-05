Markets
Palm oil firms for third day, rising stocks forecast caps gains
- Palm has gained 1.4% so far this week.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Friday, buoyed by a weaker ringgit and tracking higher soy oil, but a forecast for rising stocks capped gains.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 65 ringgit, or 1.84%, to 3,796 ringgit ($933.60) a tonne in early trade.
