Palm oil firms for third day, rising stocks forecast caps gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Friday, buoyed by a weaker ringgit and tracking higher soy oil, but a forecast for rising stocks capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 65 ringgit, or 1.84%, to 3,796 ringgit ($933.60) a tonne in early trade.

Palm has gained 1.4% so far this week.