Mar 05, 2021
IT ministry’s DDWP approves 7 projects of Rs4.8bn

Tahir Amin 05 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Thursday approved seven projects worth around Rs4.8 billion.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, on Thursday, chaired the DDWP meeting where development projects were reviewed and modified.

After thorough deliberations, the body granted approval to these projects for different departments of the ministry.

The ministry’s spokesperson told Business Recorder that those approved projects would not only pave way for fulfilling the prime minister’s “Digital Pakistan” vision but also ensure training of over 22,000 youths and create more than 5,000 job opportunities besides provision of broadband services on the Karakoram Highway and establishing of IT institutions.

The meeting was told under one of the projects Special Communications Organization (SCO), the attached department of the Ministry of IT, will spend Rs1.580 billion for provision of internet services and mobile connectivity in Diamer-Bhasha dam site, and its surrounding areas.

The meeting also approved project worth Rs298 million under which a Technical Training Center will be established in Gilgit.

The meeting gave approval for a project of worth Rs651 million for setting up a National Testing Center for 5G Testing under National Information Technology Board (NITB), while Rs1,944 million was approved for cyber security project. The meeting approved Rs143 million for formulation of a program under Virtual University for bringing Pakistani degrees to an equal level to the degrees of the countries signatory of the Seoul accord.

The meeting gave approval of Rs367 million for the National Freelance Training Program.

The chair gave direction for timely completion of all projects and in a transparent manner.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Ministry of Planning, Development, the Finance Division, and others.

5G development projects Digital Pakistan Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Diamer Bhasha Dam Departmental Development Working Party Special Communications Organization National Information Technology Board

