ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.62%)
BOP 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 132.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
JSCL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.05%)
PAEL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,879 Decreased By ▼ -8.99 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,206 Decreased By ▼ -69.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,250 Decreased By ▼ -28.39 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,903 Increased By ▲ 5 (0.03%)
US won’t reach ‘maximum employment’ this year: Powell

AFP Updated 05 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The US labour market faces a lengthy recovery and the economy will not see “maximum employment” this year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

While he expressed hope about the restoration of jobs lost during the pandemic, Powell noted that millions of workers have left the labour force.

“I think it’s not at all likely it would reach maximum employment this year. I think it’s going to take some time to get there,” Powell said.

