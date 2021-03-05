Markets
05 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 4, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
513,035,813 271,676,479 24,814,482,205 11,351,152,915
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,945,527,217 (2,084,511,632) (138,984,415)
Local Individuals 21,485,614,279 (21,683,617,458) (198,003,179)
Local Corporates 8,365,548,164 (8,028,560,569) 336,987,595
