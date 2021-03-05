KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 513,035,813 271,676,479 24,814,482,205 11,351,152,915 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,945,527,217 (2,084,511,632) (138,984,415) Local Individuals 21,485,614,279 (21,683,617,458) (198,003,179) Local Corporates 8,365,548,164 (8,028,560,569) 336,987,595 ===============================================================================

