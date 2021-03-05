Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 4, 2021). ==================================== BR...
05 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 4, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,884.03
High: 4,957.95
Low: 4,854.95
Net Change: (-) 124.42
Volume ('000): 408,316
Value ('000): 19,370,188
Makt Cap 1,392,365,675,741
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,349.46
NET CH. (-) 244.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,536.98
NET CH. (-) 130.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,648.19
NET CH. (-) 132.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,088.29
NET CH. (-) 74.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,659.55
NET CH. (-) 107.53
------------------------------------
As on: 4-March-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.