KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 4, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,884.03 High: 4,957.95 Low: 4,854.95 Net Change: (-) 124.42 Volume ('000): 408,316 Value ('000): 19,370,188 Makt Cap 1,392,365,675,741 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,349.46 NET CH. (-) 244.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,536.98 NET CH. (-) 130.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,648.19 NET CH. (-) 132.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,088.29 NET CH. (-) 74.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,659.55 NET CH. (-) 107.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-March-2021 ====================================

