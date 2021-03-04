ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
South Africa's rand edges up, focus on Powell's speech

  • With a light local data calendar this week, the rand's movements have been mainly driven by offshore events.
  • Policymakers are generally keeping to the sidelines but markets will be intrigued by comments from the Fed chairman at the WSJ webinar tonight.
Reuters Updated 04 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed slightly on Thursday, ahead of a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine the trend for global bond markets and currencies.

At 1620 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1000 against the US dollar, 0.05% firmer than its previous close.

With a light local data calendar this week, the rand's movements have been mainly driven by offshore events.

Investors are keenly watching to see if Powell, who is due to speak at a Wall Street Journal conference at 1705 GMT, will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

"Policymakers are generally keeping to the sidelines but markets will be intrigued by comments from the Fed chairman at the WSJ webinar tonight," said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, an analyst at RMB.

"He is expected to hold the line on easy policy but any mention of the uptick in treasury yields being for the 'wrong' reasons or the possibility of a 'twist' could make for a volatile closing session this week."

Rising US bonds yields and the possibility of the bank retreating from its massive bond buying programme has fuelled fears of another "taper tantrum" like in 2013 when emerging markets were hit hard.

South African stocks fell alongside global peers, with the Johannesburg All-Share index closing 0.85% weaker at 67,743 points, while the Top 40 index fell 0.97% to 62,250 points.

Leading the decliners was financial services group Liberty Holding, which shed 6.75%, after it swung to a full-year loss before tax of 2.2 billion rand ($145.8 million)from a profit of 6.2 billion rand.

Quantum Foods fell 1.64% after the animal feed and poultry company said half-year earnings will likely be 20% lower.

Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 rising 10 basis points to 9.135%.

