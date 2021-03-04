ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal COVID wave

  • The city of 6.7 million people will impose a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and order restaurants to close at 5 p.m., while certain businesses, such as clubs, will be shut altogether.
  • While COVID-19 deaths and infections are falling globally, that is not the case in Brazil, where a record 1,910 people died from the virus on Wednesday.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new COVID-related restrictions on Friday, including a night curfew, in a bid to slow a deadly second wave that is ravaging the South American country.

The city of 6.7 million people will impose a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and order restaurants to close at 5 p.m., while certain businesses, such as clubs, will be shut altogether, according to information published in the city's official bulletin on Thursday.

While COVID-19 deaths and infections are falling globally, that is not the case in Brazil, where a record 1,910 people died from the virus on Wednesday.

In response, various states and cities have adopted new restrictions on commerce in recent days, including the Federal District, home of capital Brasilia, and Sao Paulo state, Brazil's most populous.

The new restrictions in Rio are due to last through March 11.

Rio de Janeiro BRASILIA COVID19 cases Brazil battles brutal COVID wave impose a curfew

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal COVID wave

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters