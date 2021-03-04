ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Motor insurer Admiral warns on higher loss ratio as lockdowns ease

  • Admiral 2020 profit jumps.
  • Co sees higher loss ratio in 2021.
  • Shares down 2.3% on the FTSE 100 index.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

British motor insurer Admiral said on Thursday an expected rise in claims when lockdowns ease and people start driving more would increase its loss ratio this year, with the warning eclipsing a 20% jump in 2020 earnings.

Motor insurers have been a bright spot for the insurance sector, which is facing billions of dollars in pandemic-linked claims, including for business interruptions and event cancellations.

Admiral's pre-tax profit surged to 608.2 million pounds ($848.86 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 as it settled fewer claims for accidents and car repairs, with coronavirus restrictions keeping people at home and off the roads.

But a global vaccination drive means that economies will begin to open up, with a increase in essential journeys and leisure trips.

Admiral Chief Executive Milena Mondini de Focatiis told Reuters the insurer expected to return to a normal level of claims frequency in the next few months, with the company saying its 2021 loss ratio - the amount it spends on claims compared to how much it earns on premiums - will be higher than last year's. Shares fell 2.3% to 30.75 pounds on the UK blue-chip index by 1138 GMT.

The company added that the impact of discounted policies written in 2020 will eat into the premiums it earns this year.

Before the health crisis, the industry was struggling with stiff competition and high costs associated with car repairs, while a 2019 regulatory change in a rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries forced companies to make larger lump sum payments for such claims.

Admiral, which had reported strong interim results in August when it also paid a special dividend, proposed a final dividend of 86 pence per share, a 12% increase from a year earlier.

Rival Direct Line, Britain's largest motor insurer, is due to report 2020 results next week.

coronavirus restrictions British motor insurer motor insurer Admiral Admiral's pre tax profit

Motor insurer Admiral warns on higher loss ratio as lockdowns ease

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters