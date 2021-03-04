ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

  • FM Qureshi and others had alleged that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty
  • The ECP has sought a record of the press conference of federal ministers from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of a press conference by federal ministers after Senate election results, local media reported on Thursday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers had allegedly held the ECP responsible for failing to hold free and fair polls.

As per details, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with his cabinet fellows, Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had lamented that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty.

The ECP has sought a record of the press conference of federal ministers from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), while action would be taken after reviewing the record.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the Senate results boosted their narrative that a market was established by the opposition to buy votes. “Imran Khan’s narrative proved true,” he had said adding that Khan had in the past took action against 20 KP lawmakers over selling their votes.

He stated that the government tried all its efforts to pave way for Senate elections, however, the opposition foiled all such attempts.

On March 3, after a nail biting contest, Pakistan Peoples Party Candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Hafeez Sheikh.

Gilani secured 169 votes, while his opponent Sheikh got 164 Senate votes. According to ECP, seven votes were rejected in a one-on-one contest between PDM and PTI on the general seat of the National Assembly.

However, PTI still managed to claim majority in Senate by securing 18 seats followed by PPP with eight seats.

