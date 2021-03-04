ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
COVID-19: HBL PSL 6 postponed

  • The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.
  • The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Mar 2021

Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect.

The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

Six players and one support staff official have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was moved a day ahead after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tested positive on the match day.

PCB conducted tests of all franchises a day later where three came out COVID-19 positive. Earlier today, PCB also confirmed three more cases from two different franchises.

