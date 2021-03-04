Pollard third man to hit six sixes in over in international cricket

ST. JOHN'S: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became only the third man to hit six sixes in an international over in the opening Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka.

Pollard followed in the footsteps of South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (2007 World Cup against Netherlands) and India's Yuvraj Singh (2007 T20 World Cup against England) by achieving the rare feat.

The hapless bowler was Akila Dananjaya who in his previous over had claimed a hat-trick of wickets.