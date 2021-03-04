ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.63%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.24%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.91%)
DGKC 133.41 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.97%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.58%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.32%)
PAEL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.13%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.46%)
TRG 143.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-2.88%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,891 Decreased By ▼ -125.12 (-2.49%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -850.1 (-3.25%)
KSE100 45,367 Decreased By ▼ -791.3 (-1.71%)
KSE30 18,901 Decreased By ▼ -407.07 (-2.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

  • The Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 31,270.09 while the broad-based S&P finished down 1.3 percent.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday on profit-taking, tracking losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 percent or 370.86 points at 29,188.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.92 percent or 17.53 points to 1,887.01.

"Japanese shares are seen falling on profit-taking as investors were disheartened by falls in US stocks," said Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito.

The dollar fetched 107.00 yen in early Asian trade, against 106.96 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, electronics-linked shares were lower, with Sony trading down 2.56 percent at 11,040 yen and Panasonic off 0.86 percent at 1,391 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 1.46 percent at 8,790 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 1.38 percent at 42,990 yen, On Wall Street, tech shares were hammered amid lingering worries over inflation, with the Nasdaq slumping 2.7 percent, as investors monitored rising Treasury yields and digested disappointing economic data.

The Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 31,270.09 while the broad-based S&P finished down 1.3 percent.

NASDAQ Tokyo stocks Yoshihiro Ito Dow Okasan Online Securities Asian trade

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters