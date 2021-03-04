ANL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.13%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.84%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.45%)
AVN 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.3%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
DGKC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.91%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.14%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.97%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.37%)
JSCL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
LOTCHEM 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.92%)
PAEL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.39%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.43%)
POWER 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.02%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.73%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.73%)
TRG 144.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.5%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,904 Decreased By ▼ -111.31 (-2.22%)
BR30 25,385 Decreased By ▼ -744.97 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,459 Decreased By ▼ -698.95 (-1.51%)
KSE30 18,944 Decreased By ▼ -363.22 (-1.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sao Paulo back on 'code red' as Covid batters Brazil

  • Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the pandemic, after the United Sates: more than 257,000.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil's biggest state, Sao Paulo, declared new "code red" restrictions over Covid-19 Wednesday, ordering non-essential businesses closed for two weeks as an explosion of cases swept the country.

The partial lockdown, which will take effect Friday at midnight, (0300 GMT Saturday), bars all but "essential activities" in the state of 46 million people.

However, it allows schools and churches to remain open, along with health services, supermarkets and public transportation.

"We're going to face the two worst weeks since March last year," said Governor Joao Doria.

"Sao Paulo and Brazil are on the brink of a health system collapse."

Doria lashed out at his political rival, President Jair Bolsonaro, for the pandemic's latest surge in Latin America's largest country.

"This is your fault. It's because of your denialism," he said, addressing the far-right president in a press conference.

"More than 1,000 people are dying every day in Brazil. It's like five plane crashes a day.... Many of the Brazilians who have been buried died because you didn't do what you were supposed to: lead."

Doria, who is expected to mount a bid against Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential election, had previously put his state on "code red" in late December.

Like many of Brazil's 27 states, Sao Paulo has seen its health system pushed to breaking point in recent days, with intensive care units nearly full and in some cases overflowing.

The sprawling country of 212 million people is currently having its deadliest week of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with a daily record of 1,641 deaths Tuesday.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the pandemic, after the United Sates: more than 257,000.

Bolsonaro faces criticism for downplaying the pandemic, flouting expert advice on containment measures such as lockdowns and face masks, and his government's slow pace in vaccinating the population.

Brazil Sao Paulo partial lockdown code red

Sao Paulo back on 'code red' as Covid batters Brazil

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters