ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.33%)
ASC 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.98%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.52%)
DGKC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.4%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.12%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
HASCOL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.03%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
JSCL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.22%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.92%)
PAEL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.6%)
POWER 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.02%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.29%)
PRL 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.2%)
TRG 144.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.03%)
UNITY 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -104.09 (-2.08%)
BR30 25,436 Decreased By ▼ -693.9 (-2.66%)
KSE100 45,517 Decreased By ▼ -640.42 (-1.39%)
KSE30 18,976 Decreased By ▼ -332.05 (-1.72%)
Mar 04, 2021
Canadian dollar clings to this week's gains as oil climbs

  • The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors priced for strong US growth relative to other regions.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly stronger US counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil prices rose and domestic data showed the value of building permits scaling a record high in January.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2629 to the greenback, or 79.18 US cents. Since the start of the week, it has advanced 0.9%.

Canada's "strong" GDP data and the rally in oil prices have helped underpin the Canadian dollar, said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.6% higher at $61.28 a barrel, boosted by a huge drop in US fuel inventories and expectations that OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output when they meet this week.

Canadian building permits rose 8.2% in January from December to C$9.9 billion, surpassing the previous record set in April 2019, Statistics Canada said.

On Tuesday, data showed that Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter and likely rose again in January, boosting speculation the Bank of Canada will reduce its bond purchases soon.

The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision next Wednesday.

A break of 1.2587 would add "to positive CAD momentum," while the currency could find buyers at 1.2655, Davis said.

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors priced for strong US growth relative to other regions.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in tandem with US Treasury yields.

The 10-year rose 7.6 basis points to 1.401% but was trading well below Friday's 13-month high at 1.501%.

