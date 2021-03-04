ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.33%)
ASC 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.98%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.52%)
DGKC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.4%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.12%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
HASCOL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.03%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
JSCL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.22%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.92%)
PAEL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.6%)
POWER 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.02%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.29%)
PRL 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.2%)
TRG 144.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.03%)
UNITY 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -104.09 (-2.08%)
BR30 25,436 Decreased By ▼ -693.9 (-2.66%)
KSE100 45,517 Decreased By ▼ -640.42 (-1.39%)
KSE30 18,976 Decreased By ▼ -332.05 (-1.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars restrained as bond selloff resumes

  • "The trade surplus provides fundamental support for the Australian dollar."
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars flatlined on Thursday after another spike in global bond yields spooked investors away from riskier assets, though sentiment was aided by data showing a record Australian trade surplus.

The Aussie stood at $0.7785, having fallen from $0.7839 overnight when a jump in US Treasury yields knocked equities lower. Importantly, it managed to stay clear of major support around $0.7693, keeping the recent uptrend alive.

The kiwi dollar was holding at $0.7251, after also easing from a $0.7302 top overnight.

It has solid support around $0.7210.

The renewed selloff in Treasuries rippled though local markets with yields on Australian 10-year bonds popping back up to 1.79%, from a low of 1.628% at the start of the week.

Cash three-year yields were restrained at 0.14% as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained its 0.1% target.

Yet futures sank 6 ticks to 99.645, implying an yield of 0.355%.

While the RBA has now bought around 60% of the cash April 2024 bond on issue, it has less control of the futures market which is far more deep and liquid.

In any case, the central bank has sounded relaxed about the rise in yields given it largely reflects optimism about the global economy with vaccines being rolled out and US fiscal stimulus on the way.

The domestic economy is faring well with figures out this week showing the strongest two quarters of growth on record, while the country's trade surplus swelled to an historic high of A$10.1 billion ($7.86 billion) in January.

"Australia has posted 37 successive monthly trade surpluses," said CommSec chief economist Craig James, noting the rolling 12 month total was also a record at A$80.1 billion.

"The trade surplus provides fundamental support for the Australian dollar."

Across the Tasman, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr emphasised that central banks were deliberately looking to push inflation above target to make up for years of underachieving.

That was one reason New Zealand 10-year yields were up at 1.87%, a chunky 39 basis points above Treasuries.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian banks Australian coal Australian crop Australian law Aussie and Kiwi dollar

Australia, NZ dollars restrained as bond selloff resumes

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters