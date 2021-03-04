World
Mexico reports 7,793 new coronavirus cases and 857 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
04 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico on Wednesday registered 7,793 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 857 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 2,104,987 cases and 188,044 deaths, health ministry data showed.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
Mexico reports 7,793 new coronavirus cases and 857 more deaths
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat
PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today
Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin
Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148
Read more stories
Comments