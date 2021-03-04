ANL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.83%)
Gill says will challenge Gilani’s win

Tahir Amin Updated 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that they would challenge the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections.

Gill took to Twitter and stated that unconfirmed reports said that seven votes have been rejected.

The PTI’s Fauzia Arshad has won with a margin of 13 votes, “which proves that some people had sold their vote on the ballot paper,” he added.

“Imran Khan has once again been proven right as once again votes have been sold during the elections,” he said, adding that “the video evidence” proved that Gilani’s family was involved in buying votes.

“It is better to hold an auction of conscience rather than holding polls next time,” Gill added.

Senator Faisal Javed also took to Twitter and termed the entire episode as “horse-trading”.

“Horse trading at its peak. Must be investigated and justice must be served. May Allah help Imran Khan eliminate corruption from this country,” he said, while adding that they are with Imran Khan as he is the sole fighter against corruption and would win insha’Allah.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had stated that the ruling PTI’s candidate on a Senate seat from Islamabad Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would win the contest. Speaking to the media after casting his vote at the National Assembly, he said that Opposition’s “so-called” alliance would not last long.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would bag over 180 votes out of a total of 341.

Speaking to media after casting his ballot, he said the opposition’s joint candidate would secure only 155 votes.

Fawad said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take action over a leaked video involving former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son purportedly buying votes.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the leaked video of Ali Raza Gilani has exposed the covert agenda of the opposition.

Talking to media, he said the incident also shows that they can go to any length for accumulation of “illegal money and horse-trading.”

He said our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan has always propagated transparency in the system throughout his 22-year long struggle, adding that “we are committed to implementing his vision.”

He said transparency in the system is the only way forward to put the country on the right track. Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the ideology of PTI will win in the Senate polls. Talking to media, she had said the elements who tried to undermine the sanctity of vote will face defeat in the polls of the upper house.

She had said that politics of opposition parties is based on protecting the vested interests.

