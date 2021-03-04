ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
European stocks rally

Reuters 04 Mar 2021

MILAN/LONDON: European stocks rose for a third straight session on Wednesday on hopes of a rebound in economic growth as Germany looked set to relax its coronavirus curbs, while investors awaited details on UK’s new budget.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%, while the German DAX gained 1% to hit a record high, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.9% and UK’s FTSE 100 added 1.3%.

All eyes will be on UK finance minister Rishi Sunak’s budget speech, due to begin at around 1230 GMT. The plan includes a five-month extension of a huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions.

Hotel operator Whitbread, catering firm Compass Group and British Airways-owner IAG were among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, with banks providing the biggest boost.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, gained 2.1% after saying it was aiming for a margin on its adjusted operating profit of 5.5%-7.5% this year as the auto industry is expected to grow in 2021.

Renault and Volkswagen jumped almost 5%.

Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International rose 4.7% as it marked a new record for full-year operating profit.

UK insurer Hiscox Ltd tumbled 12.2% to the bottom of STOXX 600 as it swung to a huge loss for 2020 and continued to withhold its dividend.—Reuters

