Bilawal vows to elect Gilani as Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that defeating Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament is "a historic achievement", and vowed to have Yousuf Raza Gilani elected as the Senate chairman.

Addressing a news conference after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani won seat in the Senate from Federal Capital by securing 169 votes, the PPP chairman said, "Now the PDM will move no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and for this purpose we will chose an appropriate time. The future of the PDM is bright and all the decisions will be taken with consensus at this forum."

Bilawal thanked the PDM leadership for their support, and said "the prestige of the Parliament has increased today."

He said that a new era was starting in Pakistan's democratic journey.

"This puppet government has lost from its own Parliament and the people of Pakistan have won. Imran Khan should resign, this is not only the opposition's demand but of the government's own members," Bilawal claimed.

"We have defeated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in by-elections and now in the Senate election. The war against the 'puppet government' will continue. If the rulers have any shame, they should step down and go home. I will go to Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman's residence," he said.

Bilawal said, "It is the failure of the finance minister who has been running our economy."

Yousaf Raza Gilani thanked the PDM leaders, and said the movement had been successful in securing the coveted Islamabad seat.

He thanked PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, and said he telephoned and congratulated him on wining the Senate seat.

He also thanked Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, and the Awami National Party (ANP) leadership.

Earlier, the PPP chairman said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were angry with the government as the public of the country was also upset with the government.

He expressed these views, while talking to the media in the corridor of the Parliament, on Wednesday.

"The 'puppet' government has been exposed across the country. We have shown that their own members are afraid of the government," he said.

"We will get him [Prime Minister Imran Khan] out of here together. The PDM is with the people. The performance of the PTI government is before the people, and they have understood their incompetence," Bilawal said.

Bilawal said the prime minister would be "ousted" with the collective effort of the people and the opposition.

