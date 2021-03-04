KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 470,743,905 232,599,167 27,057,774,941 11,073,178,131 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,092,331,945 (2,712,737,550) (620,405,605) Local Individuals 24,232,737,616 (24,337,662,396) (104,924,780) Local Corporates 9,759,875,249 (9,034,544,864) 725,330,385 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021