NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
470,743,905 232,599,167 27,057,774,941 11,073,178,131
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,092,331,945 (2,712,737,550) (620,405,605)
Local Individuals 24,232,737,616 (24,337,662,396) (104,924,780)
Local Corporates 9,759,875,249 (9,034,544,864) 725,330,385
===============================================================================
