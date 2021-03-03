ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Six dead in jihadist attacks in northeast Nigeria: aid groups

  • The UN estimates that 8.7 million people will require urgent assistance this year.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

ABUJA: Aid groups in Nigeria said Wednesday six civilians died in a suspected jihadist attack on a northeastern town that, according to the UN, "directly targeted" aid facilities.

"At least six civilians lost their lives in crossfire, several others were injured and are still missing," the Nigeria INGO Forum, gathering 54 international charities, said in a statement.

A military source told AFP that fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which split from mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, were behind an assault on the town of Dikwa that began late on Monday.

"ISWAP terrorists launched simultaneous attacks on the super camp (military base) and the UN humanitarian hub," the source said.

The hub is one of nine in northeast Nigeria where aid workers live and work.

A spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nigeria told AFP it had received six injured people for treatment.

The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said on Tuesday the insurgents had "directly targeted" aid facilities, affecting efforts to help nearly 100,000 people in need.

The Nigeria INGO Forum said "the full scale of the attack's impact on civilians... is still being assessed."

The Nigerian army said it had it "repelled" the attackers.

"The terrorist groups who stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles were visited with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower," army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said in a statement on Tuesday.

But three sources who requested anonymity told AFP that the insurgents were able to take the town for several hours between Monday evening and mid-day Tuesday.

The army or the government have not released an official death toll.

Dikwa is home to nearly 114,000 people including 75,470 internally displaced persons (IDPs) -- people living in Nigeria who have fled their homes because of conflict.

President Muhammadu Buhari reshuffled the military command this year, raising hopes of a shift in strategy to end a 12-year-old conflict that has killed 36,000 people and forced around two million to flee their homes.

Since 2019, three humanitarian hubs - Banki, Ngala and Monguno -- have been targeted in attacks by insurgents.

Due to worsening security, humanitarian workers in Nigeria are struggling to provide aid.

The UN estimates that 8.7 million people will require urgent assistance this year.

attack Nigeria crossfire

Six dead in jihadist attacks in northeast Nigeria: aid groups

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters