Markets
Jordan gets at least 3 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender
03 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: At least five trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.
Participants were believed to be CHS, Viterra and Bulgarian trading house Buildcom.
No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.
