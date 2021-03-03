Sheikh Rasheed rules out any ‘surprise’ from Opposition in Senate election

As polling for the 37 Senate seats underway, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has hoped that the ruling PTI’s Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, candidate for Islamabad seat of the upper house, would win the contest.

Talking to media after casting his vote at the National Assembly, the took a dig at opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) saying that they band together whenever elections are around.

He predicted that their so called alliance won’t last long.

“These people won’t pull off any surprise. Political death writ large on their faces,” the minister said.

They had bragged about ousting the government before the Senate elections and gave the impression that they have already won, he added.

It would have been better, if senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had also been elected unopposed, said Rasheed.