Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

The COVAX scheme has announced that Pakistan will get more than 10 million free coronavirus vaccines before June.

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI alliance which secures vaccines for poor countries, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the UN Children’s Fund.

Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia will be among the biggest recipients of free coronavirus vaccines before June. Outlining the delivery plans for hundreds of millions of doses, the COVAX scheme confirmed Pakistan to get 14,640,000 doses, Nigeria 13,656,000, Indonesia 11,704,800, Bangladesh 10,908,000 and Brazil 9,122,400 doses, Geo reported.

Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Korea and Colombia have already received their first shipments of vaccines through COVAX. The COVAX scheme is aiming to distribute enough doses to vaccinate up to 27% of the population in the 92 poorest participating economies by the end of the year.

The deliveries include some 237 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, being manufactured in India and South Korea, and another 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech.