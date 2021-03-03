Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that PTI candidate for Senate seat from Islamabad Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will bag over 180 votes out of a total of 341.

Speaking to media persons after casting his ballot, Fawad said the opposition’s joint candidate would secure 155 votes.

He alleged that the PPP tried to buy votes but doesn’t regret resorting to such tactics. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take action over a leaked video involving opposition candidate from Islamabad, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son purportedly buying votes.

On March 2, a video of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, surfaced on social media in which he could be seen instructing a lawmaker on how his vote can be wasted.

Later, in a press conference Haider Gillani accepted that he had met with PTI lawmakers last week to discuss things related to Senate polls.

“I met with PTI MNAs and told them how to waste their votes. The MNAs from PTI are also my friends and I did nothing wrong,” he told the media, adding that he will meet them again on their wish.