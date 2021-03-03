ANL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
ASL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.24%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.37%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.96%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.63 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (6.23%)
TRG 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.97 (0.4%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 175.81 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,115 Increased By ▲ 150.23 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.45 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars in demand as economies, commodities outperform

  • While yields on 10-year paper have steadied at 1.71%, off the recent peak of 1.97%, they are still up 73 basis points on the year.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Wednesday as upbeat economic news at home and strength in commodity prices globally underpinned sentiment, while bonds calmed after last week's ructions.

The Aussie nudged up to $0.7835 and further away from Friday's low of $0.7693, which was hit when a surge in global bond yields spooked investors out of riskier assets.

It faces layers of resistance from $0.7845 to $0.7915, and remains well short of last week's three-year top of $0.8007.

The kiwi rebounded to $0.7302, after briefly dipping as low as $0.7210 overnight. Resistance lies around $0.7305 and $0.7360.

Australian data showed the economy grew a rapid 3.1% in the December quarter, easily topping forecasts of 1.5% and the strongest back-to-back quarterly performance in the 60-year history of the series.

Gross domestic product was still down 1.1% on the year, reflecting the deep damage done during the pandemic lockdown, but all the signs are activity has remained robust with consumers spending freely.

The bond market greeted the data with equanimity given the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had only just re-committed to keeping policy super easy.

The central bank is determined to push wages and inflation a lot higher before tightening, and there was scant evidence of domestically driven inflation in the GDP report.

Still, the outlook for brisk growth is seen justifying much of the recent increase in yields, even if the speed of the move was overdone.

"We think that pressure on the RBA is building," said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst. "Data continue to beat consensus, house price momentum appears to be accelerating, and rising job ads bode well for future employment growth."

He now doubted the RBA would extend its three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond. He also favoured buying the Aussie against the euro given the different growth dynamics in their economies.

Implied three-year yields in the futures market are trading around 0.30%, suggesting investors believe the RBA will have to lift its 0.1% target over time.

While yields on 10-year paper have steadied at 1.71%, off the recent peak of 1.97%, they are still up 73 basis points on the year.

The kiwi got a fillip of its own from the latest auction of dairy, the country's biggest goods export, which saw prices soar 15%. Prices for whole milk powder jumped 21% to the highest in seven years, promising a windfall for farmers.

Yuan Yen Australian and New Zealand dollars Australian jobs Australian coal

Australia, NZ dollars in demand as economies, commodities outperform

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters