ANL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
ASL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.24%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.37%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.96%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.63 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (6.23%)
TRG 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.97 (0.4%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 175.81 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,115 Increased By ▲ 150.23 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.45 (0.21%)
Palm oil still targets 3,466-3,545 ringgit range

  • A break above 3,698 ringgit could open the way towards 3,856 ringgit.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets a range of 3,466 ringgit to 3,545 ringgit per tonne, as it has completed a rally from the Jan. 20 low of 3,160 ringgit.

The rally was driven by a wave B, the second wave of a big flat developing from the Jan. 6 high of 3,888 ringgit. This wave will be totally reversed by the current wave C.

Five smaller waves make up the wave C. The wave d ended around 3,466 ringgit, which works as a target. The current fall seems to be controlled by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from 3,210 ringgit.

The projection analysis reveals a target zone of 3,466-3,545 ringgit. Resistance is at 3,673 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,752 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a rising wedge has been almost confirmed as a bearish pattern. A confirmation will be when the contract falls below 3,581 ringgit.

A break above 3,698 ringgit could open the way towards 3,856 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

