Pakistan

Leaked video: Gilani should be disqualified: Gill

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said Gilani should be disqualified after his son was seen buying MNAs.

During a press conference, Gill said that some political families thrived on their “loot and plunder” for decades and no one could stand up to them in the past until Prime Minister Imran Khan rose.

Referring to the video of Ali Haider Gilani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani which allegedly exposed the PPP leader as “buying votes” for upcoming upper house polls, Gill said this was meant to happen soon as Imran Khan took charge.

He said of Ali Haider Gilani’s father, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan from his premiership after he dishonored court orders, that he chose servile over the court’s ruling.

It is evident now how the son is buying lawmakers to garner support for his father’s Senate seat against Hafeez Shaikh, said Gill.

While talking about Sindh Assembly where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker Karim Bakhsh Gabool was seen claiming that attempts have been made of his kidnapping by the province’s ruling party Pakistan People Party (PPP), he said Gabol kept yelling how he was being dictated to vote for the PPP candidate in the Senate polls.

Furthermore, the SAPM demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to take due notice of the video that has surfaced today, and disqualify Gilani’s candidature, and said shortly, a PTI delegation will reach the ECP office to urge transparency in the polls.

“The video proves horse-trading is still so much in practice,” he said, demanding, “The ones involved in this dirty business must be reined.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

