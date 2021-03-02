ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast sells almost 100,000 tonnes of 2021/2022 cocoa at small discount

  • The regulator however maintained a $400/tonne premium known as the living income differential (LID) that was introduced this season to boost farmers' incomes.
  • A bumper crop and weak global demand caused by the pandemic, coupled with the introduction of the LID, left piles of unsold beans in warehouses in Ivory Coast.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast started selling cocoa contracts for the 2021/22 season two weeks ago, six months later than usual, because it needed to clear stocks from the previous harvest, sources from the industry regulator and exporters said on Tuesday.

The sector regulator in the world's top producer, the Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC), has sold between 80,000 and 100,000 tonnes, with a discount of 100-200 British pounds ($139 -$278) on the premium for cocoa from Ivory Coast, the sources said.

The regulator however maintained a $400/tonne premium known as the living income differential (LID) that was introduced this season to boost farmers' incomes.

A bumper crop and weak global demand caused by the pandemic, coupled with the introduction of the LID, left piles of unsold beans in warehouses in Ivory Coast.

The LID is an initiative by Ivory Coast and Ghana to tackle farmer poverty, but producers such as Nigeria, Cameroon and Ecuador are not involved in the scheme and have plentiful cocoa available at lower prices.

"We are selling with a differential of 100 to 200 pounds (sterling) per tonne right now because the market is not very good, but we expect it to improve with COVID vaccinations starting around the world," said a source at CCC who requested anonymity.

Exporters said the country will likely have to offer an even bigger discount to tempt buyers if it wants to reach its target of selling 1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes before September.

"Sales started very late and that is going to put pressure on the CCC to sell the whole harvest. It will be necessary to lower the differential more to accelerate sales," said the director of a European export company in Abidjan who requested anonymity.

Exporters said that despite vaccinations improving the pandemic outlook in many countries, demand for cocoa has not showed signs of increasing.

"There are about 1.6 million tonnes to sell between now and September and it is going to be tricky to reach this goal without making sacrifices," said the director of another international export company in Abidjan.

Cocoa prices ivory coast cocoa regulator cocoa beans cocoa crop Cocoa exporters cocoa producer cocoa yield

Ivory Coast sells almost 100,000 tonnes of 2021/2022 cocoa at small discount

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters