Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

With less than 24 hours remaining in the Senate election, a video of Ali Haider Gilani, son of ex-prime minister and PDM’s joint candidate for the upper house, Yousuf Raza Gilani, has surfaced which exposed the PPP leader allegedly “buying vote” for upcoming polls.

As per details, the video making rounds on social media, shows a Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader asking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA to “sell his vote”.

Ali Haider Gilani was also telling the PTI lawmaker how to waste his Senate vote. The video of Ali Haider Gilani was recorded a week back.

Yusuf Raza Gilani is contesting against current Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh for a general seat.

Currently, the National Assembly has 341 seats for lawmakers from across the country. The ruling PTI holds 157 seats, PML-N 83, PPP 55, 15 MMA, MQM-P 7, BAP 5, PML-Q 4, BNP 4, GDA 3, AML 1, ANP 1, JWP 1, and four are independent members.

Polling for 37 Senate seats – excluding Punjab where senators got elected unopposed will take place on March 3.