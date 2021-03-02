ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Indian shares settle higher as IT, auto stocks gain

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.07% higher at 14,919.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.9% higher at 50,296.89.
  • Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services gained 3.2% each, while the broader Nifty IT index closed 3.04% higher.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Gains in IT stocks helped Indian shares close higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, with the auto sector advancing on strong monthly sales figures.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.07% higher at 14,919.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.9% higher at 50,296.89.

Both the indexes added 1.5% on Monday as a halt in the recent bond markets sell-off buoyed riskier assets, while an expansion of a vaccination drive at home and upbeat domestic economic growth also supported sentiment.

Forty-three of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in positive territory on Tuesday, with IT shares underpinning the gains.

Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services gained 3.2% each, while the broader Nifty IT index closed 3.04% higher.

The Nifty auto index rose the most among sectoral indices, ending up 3.19%.

Tata Motors firmed 5.3% after the automaker on Monday reported a 51% jump in overall domestic sales for February, with its monthly total passenger vehicle sales rising 119%, the highest in nearly 9 years.

"February auto data indicates a sustained recovery in trucks while PVs (passenger vehicles) continued to surprise positively with double digit YoY growth," brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Nifty's Smallcap100 and Midcap 50 indexes closed up 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Both the indexes have outperformed the benchmark this year with a gain of more than 17% each.

Meanwhile, India's trade deficit in goods widened to $12.88 billion in February from $10.16 billion from a year ago, preliminary data released by the government late on Tuesday showed.

Broader Asian markets were lower after China warned about the risk of asset bubbles in foreign markets.

